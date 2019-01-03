Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Second Circuit – Maritime lien: Clearlake Shipping PTE Ltd. V. NuStar Energy Services Inc.

Second Circuit – Maritime lien: Clearlake Shipping PTE Ltd. V. NuStar Energy Services Inc.

By: Daily Record Staff January 3, 2019 0

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Maritime lien Suppliers - Subcontractors – Not authorized by owner of vessel Clearlake Shipping PTE Ltd. V. NuStar Energy Services Inc. 17-1458-cv Judges Kearse, Cabranes, and Lohier Background: The appeal is filed by the interpleader defendant who challenged partial final judgment rejecting its claims of entitlement to maritime liens against two chartered ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo