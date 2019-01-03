Don't Miss
Home / News / Senate GOP seeks quick action on Trump’s pick for attorney general

Senate GOP seeks quick action on Trump’s pick for attorney general

By: The Washington Post Billy House January 3, 2019 0

Senate Republicans are signaling that they want swift action on President Donald Trump’s choice for attorney general, William Barr, by scheduling a two-day hearing this month on his nomination. The move, announced Wednesday, comes despite Democratic concerns over his argument, made in a memorandum last year, that a president cannot be investigated for obstructing justice. Outgoing Senate ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo