Buffalo bishop’s mansion being sold to compensate abused

By: The Associated Press January 4, 2019 0

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The Roman Catholic Diocese of Buffalo says the sale of the bishop’s mansion is moving forward as part of efforts to compensate victims of clergy sexual abuse. Bishop Richard Malone announced in April that he would put the E.B. Green-designed property, worth more than $1 million, on the market. On Thursday, WKBW-TV ...

