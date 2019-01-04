Don't Miss
Home / On the Move / Daniel T. Kane | Tully Rinckey PLLC

Daniel T. Kane | Tully Rinckey PLLC

By: Daily Record Staff January 4, 2019 0

Daniel T. Kane has joined the Albany office of Tully Rinckey PLLC as director and lead counsel of the TR Business Navigator, a legal service and guidance program for startups and small businesses.  Kane spent several years with the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) serving in various roles focused on small business issues. In his role ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo