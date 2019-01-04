Don't Miss
Deeds filed November 29, 2018

Deeds Recorded November 29, 2018 BROCKPORT DEGENFELDER, JEFFERY A et ano to DEGENFELDER, JEFFERY A Property Address: 1385 WEST  ROAD, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12115 Page: 0473 Tax Account: 112.02-1-9 Full Sale Price: $1.00 EAST ROCHESTER CORCORAN, CAROL J et ano to KNITTEL, MARYCHRISTINE et ano Property Address: 259 FAIRPORT ROAD, EAST ROCHESTER NY 14445 Liber: 12116 Page: 0035 Tax Account: 151.12-1-10 Full Sale Price: $150,000.00 FAIRPORT ASHMAN, JAMES O ...

