Don't Miss
Home / News / Federal sentencing overhaul leads to Tennessee man’s release

Federal sentencing overhaul leads to Tennessee man’s release

By: The Associated Press By KIMBERLEE KRUESI January 4, 2019 0

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A Tennessee man will be one of the first prisoners to be released under a sweeping criminal justice reform law recently signed by President Donald Trump thanks to a federal judge's ruling on Thursday. Matthew Charles received national attention in 2018 after being re-sentenced and ordered back to prison two years after a ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo