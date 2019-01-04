Don't Miss
Home / News / For the first time, GOP women join Senate Judiciary Committee

For the first time, GOP women join Senate Judiciary Committee

By: The Washington Post Sean Sullivan January 4, 2019 0

WASHINGTON - For the first time in the history of the Senate, Republican women are joining the Judiciary Committee, a powerful panel that processes nominees for the Supreme Court and engages in contentious debates over abortion and immigration. Sens. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, and Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., will be on the committee, Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s office ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo