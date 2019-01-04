Don't Miss
Judgments filed November 1, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff January 4, 2019 0

JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT   Recorded November 1, 2018 SHERMAN, JON Favor: SECOND ROUND LP DBA THIRD ROUND LP Attorney: STEPHEN EINSTEIN ASSOCIATES PC Amount: $855.51 WALTERS, VEREENAH Favor: MIDLAND FUNDING LLC Attorney: STEPHEN EINSTEIN ASSOCIATES PC Amount: $809.74 WIGGNIS, SPARKLE Favor: CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORPORATION Attorney: STEPHEN EINSTEIN ASSOCIATES PC Amount: $12,071.81 WILLIAMS, CHRISTAL L Favor: SUMMIT FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Attorney: WOODS OVIATT GILMAN LLP Amount: $3,398.61 WISE, DEBORAH Favor: SECOND ROUND SUB LLC Amount: $4,567.76 JUDGMENT SATISFIED WERTS, ...

