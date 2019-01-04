Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Liens Filed November 1, 2018

Liens Filed November 1, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff January 4, 2019 0

Liens Filed Recorded November 1, 2018 LIEN RELEASE ENDERLIN, SUSAN G Favor: WESTAGE AT HARTS WOODS HOMEOWNERS ASSOCIATION INC KONDAUER CAPITAL CORP Favor: GREECE TOWN OF MECHANICS LIEN NORMANDI APARTMENTS LP Favor: AAI/POWER-FLO TECHNOLOGIES Amount: $15,025.00

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo