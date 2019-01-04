Don't Miss
Lis Pendens filed November 1, 2018

Lis Pendens filed November 1, 2018

January 4, 2019

Lis Pendens Recorded November 1, 2018 NOTICE OF PENDENCY CANCELLED A/K/A AHMED QUSIEM v TLF NATIONAL TAX LIEN TRUST 20171 A/K/A ANDREW VILLONE, GENERAL PARTNER OF THE ANVIL HOLDINGS, L.P. v TLF NATIONAL TAX LIEN TRUST 20171 A/K/A LORRAINE M. PICKNEY A/K/A LORRAINE M. PICKNEY-WASHINGTON A/K/A LORRAINE WASHINGTON v PROPEL FINANCIAL 1 LLC AMERICAN TAX FUNDING LLC v TLF NATIONAL TAX LIEN TRUST 20171 AMERICAN TAX ...

