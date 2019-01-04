Mortgages filed November 29, 2018

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff January 4, 2019 0

Mortgages   Recorded November 29, 2018           72   EAST ROCHESTER, NY KNITTEL, MARYCHRISTINE & LEPINSKIE, JOHN F Property Address: 259 FAIRPORT RD, EAST ROCHESTER, NY 14445-1918 Lender: CITIZENS BANK N.A. Amount: $$115,000.00 FAIRPORT, NY MUENCH, MARY M Property Address: 19 HORIZON HILL TER, FAIRPORT, NY 14450-4213 Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $$444,000.00 MONACHINO, KELLEY P Property Address: 68 VALLEY BROOK DR, FAIRPORT, NY 14450-9377 Lender: FAMILY FIRST OF NY FEDERAL ...

