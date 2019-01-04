Restriction on transgender troops serving in military can stand for now, D.C. federal appeals court rules

Don't Miss
By: The Washington Post By Ann E. Marimow January 4, 2019 0

WASHINGTON — A federal appeals court in Washington sided with the Trump administration Friday, saying restrictions on transgender men and women serving in the military can stand. The decision lifted an injunction that had barred the government from limiting their service. The unsigned order from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit has ...

