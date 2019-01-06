Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Upcoming foreclosures as of Jan. 7, 2019

Upcoming foreclosures as of Jan. 7, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff January 6, 2019 0

All auctions are held in the foyer on the courthouse steps, Monroe County Hall of Justice, 99 Exchange Blvd., Rochester, N.Y. 14614 Download the PDF or Excel version. Property Address/City/Zip Code/Auction Date/Auction Time/Plaintiff’s Attorney/Judgment Amount 417 Pinnacle Rd Rochester 14623 01/07/2019 09:00 AM Fein Such & Crane, LLP $92,808.98 199 Saddlehorn Dr Rochester 14626 01/07/2019 09:30 AM Fein Such & Crane, LLP $158,466.66 7 ...

