Deeds filed November 30, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff January 7, 2019 0

Deeds Recorded November 30, 2018            97   CHURCHVILLE HAND, JOHN R to HAKES, MATTHEW S et ano Property Address: 411 PALMER ROAD, CHURCHVILLE NY 14428 Liber: 12116 Page: 0154 Tax Account: 170.02-1-6 Full Sale Price: $139,000.00 HOOSE, MEGAN A et ano to BREEDING, DAVID EDWARD Property Address: 123 GREENWAY BOULEVARD, CHURCHVILLE NY 14428 Liber: 12116 Page: 0495 Tax Account: 143.10-3-1./123 Full Sale Price: $71,000.00 EAST ROCHESTER JONAS, ROBERT R to ...

