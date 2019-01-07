Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Business Documents / Doing Business As for November 8, 2018

Doing Business As for November 8, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff January 7, 2019 0

Recorded November 8, 2018 DOING BUSINESS AS AMENDMENT ANG TAX SERVICES 209 DRIVING PARK, ROCHESTER NY 14615 GONZALEZ, ANGEL RAUL 179 EDEN LANE, NY DOING BUSINESS AS DISCONTINUANCE NO FEE MINERALS BY ALEX 120 AURAMAR DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14609 MONROE HRABKO, ALEX DOING BUSINESS AS FILED   PICENTE, VICTORIA M 166 CALHOUN AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14606 MANSOURI, MAK SARSHAR 82 WILD FLOWER DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14623 BOOTH, SHAWN 442 MEIGS ST APT ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo