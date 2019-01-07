Don't Miss
Fourth Department – Landlord liability: Balash v. Melrod

January 7, 2019

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Landlord liability Out-of-possession landlord – Actual knowledge Balash v. Melrod CA 18-00360 Appealed from Supreme Court, Cattaraugus County Background: The plaintiff commenced an action following an injury resulting from the inspection of a running snowblower stored in the garage of rental property owned by the defendant. The snowblower lacked an engine ...

