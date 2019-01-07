Lis Pendens filed November 2, 2018

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff January 7, 2019 0

Lis Pendens Recorded November 2, 2018 NOTICE OF PENDENCY CANCELLED BEACH MORTGAGE COMPANY v TOWER DBW II TRUST 20122 BRUZEE, KRISTEN v TOWER DBW II TRUST 20122 JONES, LETECHA v DEUTSCHE BANK NATIONAL TRUST COMPANY MAGLIOCCO, PATRICK v ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION NOTICE OF PENDENCY MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE 1 to 10, the last 10 names being fictitious and unknown to plaintiff, the persons or parties intended being the ...

