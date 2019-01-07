Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Lis Pendens filed November 7, 2018

Lis Pendens filed November 7, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff January 7, 2019 0

Lis Pendens Recorded November 7, 2018   NOTICE OF PENDENCY CANCELLED ALLENS CREEK VALLEY HOMEOWNERS ASSOCIATION INC v ABN AMRO MORTGAGE GROUP INC AMERICAN TAX FUNDING LLC v PROPEL FINANCIAL 1 LLC ANDREWS, SHANE v PFS FINANCIAL 1 LLC AS CUSTODIAN FOR PFS FINANCIAL 1, LLC v CHESWOLD TL LLC BAIG, AMJAD v PFS FINANCIAL 1 LLC BANK OF AMERICA v HSBC BANK USA NA BENEDETTO, RANDY v PFS FINANCIAL 1 LLC BIANCHI, ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo