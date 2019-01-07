Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Mortgages filed November 30, 2018

Mortgages filed November 30, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff January 7, 2019 0

Mortgages Recorded November 30, 2018            101   CHURCHVILLE, NY HAKES, MATTHEW S Property Address: 411 PALMER RD, CHURCHVILLE, NY 14428-9412 Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $82,000.00 BREEDING, DAVID EDWARD Property Address: 123 GREENWAY BLVD, CHURCHVILLE, NY 14428-9209 Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $72,525.00 EAST ROCHESTER, NY LEGG, ELISABETH A & LEGG, JOHN P Property Address: 227 E COMMERCIAL ST, EAST ROCHESTER, NY 14445-1545 Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC ...

