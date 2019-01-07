NYS Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics – Judicial candidate advertisement: Opinion 18-70

Don't Miss
January 7, 2019

New York State Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics Judicial candidate advertisement Not-for-profit – Post-election window Opinion 18-70 Background: A judicial candidate asks if he may use his campaign funds to purchase a journal advertisement and tickets to a not-for-profit charitable organization’s fund-raising event, which will take place during the post-election window period. The advertisement will congratulate the year’s scholarship ...

