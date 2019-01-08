Don't Miss
Home / News / Elected officials cannot silence critics on social media, appeals court rules

Elected officials cannot silence critics on social media, appeals court rules

By: The Washington Post By Ann E. Marimow January 8, 2019 0

An elected official in Virginia violated the First Amendment when she temporarily blocked a constituent on Facebook, a federal appeals court ruled Monday, in a novel case with implications for how government officials nationwide interact with constituents on social media. The unanimous ruling from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 4th Circuit is the first ...

