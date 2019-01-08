Don't Miss
Judgments filed November 9, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff January 8, 2019 0

JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT   Recorded November 9, 2018   BISHOP, CARRIE E Favor: DBA Northstar Christian Academy et ano Attorney: LACY KATZEN LLP Amount: $21,240.00 CARDILLI, LISA A Favor: WELLS FARGO BANK, N.A. Attorney: PARRELLA, JEFFREY MICHAEL Amount: $5,821.02 CLABOINE, EDWARD Favor: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Attorney: LACY KATZEN LLP Amount: $10,023.83 CRUICKSHANK, AIMEE M Favor: CAPITAL ONE BANK USA NA Attorney: SELIP AND STYLIANOU LLP Amount: $11,256.49 CULLEN, REGINA M Favor: CAPITAL ONE BANK USA ...

