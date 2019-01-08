Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Liens Filed November 7, 2018

Liens Filed November 7, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff January 8, 2019 0

Liens Filed   Recorded November 7, 2018   MECHANICS LIEN   STEELE, SARAH Favor: ISSAC HEATING AND AIR CONDITIONING INC Amount: $6,000.00 SUTHERLAND, LOUIS J Favor: MACK OF ALL TRADES LLC Amount: $1,600.00

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo