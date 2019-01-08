Don't Miss
Home / News / Masaschi suing partners in residential complex near UR

Masaschi suing partners in residential complex near UR

By: Kevin Oklobzija January 8, 2019 0

Rochester real estate developer Thomas Masaschi is suing his partners in a housing development near the University of Rochester, claiming they fabricated tales of fraud in order to deprive him of $5 million in equity sale proceeds. The complaint, filed Friday in state Supreme Court in Monroe County, alleges Buffalo area developers John Yurtchuk and David ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo