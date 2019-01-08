Don't Miss
Monroe County Magistrates Association swearing-in

By: Daily Record Staff January 8, 2019 0

The Monroe County Magistrates Association, which includes about 48 current town and village justices, gathered for their annual holiday luncheon and swearing-in of officers and trustees on Dec. 20 at Brook-Lea Country Club in Gates. Seated (left to right): Amy L. Monachino, secretary (East Rochester); Christopher R. Martin, treasurer (Brockport); Joseph J. Valentino, president (Irondequoit); Robert ...

