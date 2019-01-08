Mortgages filed December 3, 2018

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff January 8, 2019 0

Mortgages Recorded December 3, 2018               95   BROCKPORT, NY NOWAK, ESTHER J & NOWAK, FRANCIS A Property Address: 4399 REDMAN RD, BROCKPORT, NY 14420-2132 Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $134,000.00 CHURCHVILLE, NY MARSH, ERIC R Property Address: 133 KING RD, CHURCHVILLE, NY 14428-9747 Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $78,551.00 FAIRPORT, NY HESSNEY, ELIZABETH B & HESSNEY, JOHN T Property Address: 13 HARVEST RD, FAIRPORT, NY 14450-2848 Lender: PITTSFORD ...

