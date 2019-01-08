Don't Miss
Home / News / Two Rochester attorneys to be honored

Two Rochester attorneys to be honored

By: Daily Record Staff January 8, 2019 0

Two Rochester attorneys will be honored at the annual New York State Bar Association meeting on Jan. 14 to 18 in New York City. The Trial Lawyers Section of the Bar Association will present Distinguished Service Awards to former section chairs T. Andrew Brown, managing partner at Brown Hutchinson LLP, and Mark J. Moretti, counsel at Phillips ...

