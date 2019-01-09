Don't Miss
Home / News / How ‘justice is being put on hold’ until the government shutdown ends

How ‘justice is being put on hold’ until the government shutdown ends

By: The Washington Post Deanna Paul January 9, 2019 0

Employee attorney Heidi Burakiewicz hoped the recent lawsuit against the Trump administration over the partial government shutdown would move quickly; after all, the court already ruled on the underlying issue. The Dec. 31 lawsuit, filed by a federal employee’s union, alleged that the shutdown illegally forced more than 400,000 federal employees to work without pay. The ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo