Judgments filed November 12, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff January 9, 2019 0

Judgments Recorded November 12, 2018   JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT BETHEL HIDEAWAY CAMPGROUNDS RESORT INC et ano Favor: SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO Attorney: PIRELLO PERSONTE AND FEDER PLLC Amount: $4,133.16 BROWN, DOUGLAS D JR Favor: DISCOVER BANK Attorney: SELIP AND STYLIANOU LLP Amount: $2,636.49 COLES, TERRELL S Favor: CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORPORATION Attorney: STEPHEN EINSTEIN ASSOCIATES PC Amount: $7,973.35 COLLINS, EDWARD W Favor: CANANDAIGUA NATIONAL BANK AND TRUST COMPANY Amount: $638.37 CUFFLEY, JORDAN C Favor: CANANDAIGUA NATIONAL BANK AND ...

