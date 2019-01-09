Don't Miss
Judgments filed November 13, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff January 9, 2019

Judgments Recorded November 13, 2018   JUDGMENT, COUNTY COURT THOMAS, TYMIR MICHAEL Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK Amount: $325.00 JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT BUSHNELL, STEVEN R Favor: CAPITAL ONE BANK USA NA Attorney: RUBIN AND ROTHMAN LLC Amount: $2,954.84 CAVALLARO HEATING COOLING INC Favor: KL GROUP INC Attorney: RELIN GOLDSTEIN AND CRANE LLP Amount: $6,080.85 DELORENZO, CHRISTINA M Favor: CAPITAL ONE BANK USA NA Attorney: RUBIN AND ROTHMAN LLC Amount: $2,741.12 Diolone, Wendell ...

