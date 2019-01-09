Don't Miss
Home / News / Kavanaugh issues first Supreme Court opinion in unanimous, narrow case

Kavanaugh issues first Supreme Court opinion in unanimous, narrow case

By: The Washington Post Robert Barnes January 9, 2019 0

WASHINGTON - Justice Brett Kavanaugh issued his first Supreme Court opinion Tuesday, an easy lift for an experienced judge writing for unanimous colleagues in a noncontroversial case. It involved one company suing another about who decides whether certain disputes should be settled by arbitration. The answer was that an arbitrator, rather than a judge, should make ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo