LEGAL ASSISTANT

Busy suburban law firm seeks hardworking, thorough individual for legal assistant. Candidate will be responsible for administrative tasks, file maintenance as well as answering an active number of calls along with other office related tasks as needed. Applicants should be personal, ambitious, a self-starter, detail-oriented, organized and a team player. Compensation package includes employer 401K contribution and health insurance option.

Please send your resumes to lyndsay@connorsandferris.com.