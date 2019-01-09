Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Lis Pendens filed November 9, 2018

Lis Pendens filed November 9, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff January 9, 2019 0

Lis Pendens Recorded November 9, 2018   NOTICE OF PENDENCY CANCELLED 1481 DEWEY NY LLC v CONTE, ROBERT MIDLAND FUNDING LLC v PFS FINANCIAL 1 LLC NOTICE OF PENDENCY MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE a/k/a Dave Pero v CITIMORTGAGE INC a/k/a Ugur M. Ozturkoglu v WELLS FARGO BANK NA corporations or entities, if any, having or claiming an interest or lien upon the mortgaged premises v CITIBANK NA NOT IN ITS INDIVIDUAL ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo