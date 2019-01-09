Powers of Attorney for November 9, 2018

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff January 9, 2019 0

Powers of Attorney Recorded November 9, 2018   POWER OF ATTORNEY CCWB ASSET INVESTMENT LLC Appoints: CIRAS INC LOMAGLIO, JAMES Appoints: LOMAGLIO, JENNIFER L MCDONALD, JEANETTE Appoints: DAVIS, DOROTHY MCDONALD MICHAELS, ADELINE Appoints: LAPLACA, BEVERLY MOLINA, JOSE M Appoints: MOLINA, ALEJANDRO J MOLINA, MARIANA I Appoints: MOLINA, ALEJANDRO J REVOCATION OF POWER OF ATTORNEY GONZALEZ-MARTINEZ, MARGARITA Appoints: ROBLES, CARMEN JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT

