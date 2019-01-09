Don't Miss
The key to bringing down El Chapo may be flipping his IT guy

The key to bringing down El Chapo may be flipping his IT guy

By: The Washington Post By Antonia Noori Farzan January 9, 2019 0

In February 2010, Cristian Rodriguez showed up at a Manhattan hotel expecting to attend a business meeting of sorts. An information technology expert living in Colombia, he had previously set up an encrypted communications system for Joaquín "El Chapo" Guzmán, making it impossible for law enforcement to eavesdrop on phone calls placed by the alleged leader ...

