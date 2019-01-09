U.S. Supreme Court asked to review W.Va. judicial impeachment

Don't Miss
By: The Associated Press By JOHN RABY January 9, 2019 0

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The U.S. Supreme Court is being asked to review a decision that derailed impeachment trials for West Virginia Supreme Court justices. House of Delegates Speaker Roger Hanshaw said the intent of Tuesday's filing was not to seek permission to restart impeachment proceedings. He said it's to correct legal errors in the decision. "Should a ...

