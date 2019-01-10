Don't Miss
Home / News / 3 More Days of Peace & Music: Woodstock 50th concert planned

3 More Days of Peace & Music: Woodstock 50th concert planned

By: The Associated Press January 10, 2019 0

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (AP) — A promoter of the original 1969 Woodstock concert is planning a 50th anniversary festival. Michael Lang says Wednesday that “Woodstock 50” is planned Aug. 16-18 in Watkins Glen, New York, about 115 miles (185 kilometers) northwest of the original site. A slate of yet-to-be announced bands will perform on three main stages ...

