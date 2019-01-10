Don't Miss
Home / Court Calendars / Court Calendars for January 11, 2019

Court Calendars for January 11, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff January 10, 2019 0

City Court HON. ELLEN M. YACKNIN Landlord/Tenant 9:30 a.m. 1—Tri Veterans Housing LLC v Hidee S Jackson, 79 Fernwood Park – Barclay Damon 2—Tri Veterans Housing LLC v Roberto Maldonado, 100 Ramona Park – Barclay Damon 3—Tri Veterans Housing LLC v Ossie Sadiyogeswaran, 207 Norton Village Lane – Barclay Damon 4—Tri Veterans Housing LLC v Diane Tanner, 169 Norton Village Lane – ...

