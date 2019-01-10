Don't Miss
Deeds filed December 5, 2018

January 10, 2019

Deeds Recorded December 5, 2018               60   CHURCHVILLE HOPKINS, ELIZABETH to MILANO, JOHN L Property Address: 841 KENDALL ROAD, CHURCHVILLE NY 14428 Liber: 12119 Page: 0004 Tax Account: 142.02-1-4 Full Sale Price: $144,900.00 MONGEON, JOHN R et ano to BILLS, JOSEPH N et ano Property Address: 53 ROCHELLE DRIVE, CHURCHVILLE NY 14428 Liber: 12118 Page: 0443 Tax Account: 157.02-3-59 Full Sale Price: $159,000.00 EAST ROCHESTER ZANCHE FAMILY LIMITED PARTNERSHIP to ...

