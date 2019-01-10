Don't Miss
Drug death leads to manslaughter conviction

By: Daily Record Staff January 10, 2019 0

A Rochester man has admitted to selling deadly drugs to a man who later overdosed and died, On Wednesday, Darnell Wallace Jr., 24, pleaded guilty to second-degree manslaughter and six counts of third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance for causing the death of Nathan Chesterton. Chesterton, who was found dead on Aug. 10, bought heroin laced ...

