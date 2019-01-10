Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Appellate Division, Fourth Dept. / Fourth Department – Competency: Matter of Jesten J.F.

Fourth Department – Competency: Matter of Jesten J.F.

By: Daily Record Staff January 10, 2019 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Competency Guardian ad litem – Notice to court Matter of Jesten J.F. CAF 17-00202 Appealed from Family Court, Monroe County Background: The respondent mother appealed from an order that terminated her parental rights on the basis of permanent neglect. Her sole contention on appeal is that the Family Court erred in ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo