Don't Miss
Home / News / Judge dismisses part of Judd’s lawsuit against Weinstein

Judge dismisses part of Judd’s lawsuit against Weinstein

By: The Associated Press January 10, 2019 0

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A federal judge has reportedly dismissed part of Ashley Judd’s lawsuit against Harvey Weinstein. Judge Philip S. Gutierrez of United States District Court in Los Angeles ruled Wednesday that the actress’ sexual harassment claim does not fall within the scope of a California statute. But he said Judd may proceed to trial ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo