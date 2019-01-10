Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Judgments filed November 14, 2018

Judgments filed November 14, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff January 10, 2019 0

Judgments Recorded November 14, 2018 JUDGMENT, COUNTY COURT BUTERA, CHARLES Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK Amount: $1,140.00 HAMMOND, SHAWN Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK Amount: $200.00 ORTIZ, JOSE Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK Amount: $250.00 JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT BARIE, LINDA D Favor: CAPITAL ONE BANK USA NA Attorney: RUBIN AND ROTHMAN LLC Amount: $1,228.86 BRADY, PAUL F Favor: CAPITAL ONE BANK (USA), N.A. Attorney: RUBIN ...

