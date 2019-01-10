Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Judgments filed November 15, 2018

Judgments filed November 15, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff January 10, 2019 0

Judgments Recorded November 15, 2018 JUDGMENT, COUNTY COURT LOPEZ, JOSE Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK Amount: $325.00 JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT ADAMS, DALE E Favor: DISCOVER BANK Attorney: SELIP AND STYLIANOU LLP Amount: $2,500.24 BEAIRSTO, WILLIAM J Favor: DISCOVER BANK Attorney: SELIP AND STYLIANOU LLP Amount: $5,844.48 BELTRAN, JOUSUAN Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK Amount: $250.00 BLOSSOM NORTH LLC Favor: ROCHESTER MOBILE XRAY INC Attorney: RELIN GOLDSTEIN AND CRANE LLP Amount: ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo