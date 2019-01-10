Don't Miss
Lis Pendens filed November 14, 2018

Lis Pendens Recorded November 14, 2018 NOTICE OF PENDENCY CANCELLED BANK OF AMERICA NATIONAL ASSOCIATION v TOWER DBW II TRUST 20131 NOTICE OF PENDENCY MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE 1 to 10, the last 10 names being fictitious and unknown to plaintiff, the persons or parties intended being the persons or parties, if any, having or claiming an interest in or lien upon the ...

