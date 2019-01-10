Don't Miss
Monroe County ADAs removed from federal suit

By: Bennett Loudon Case continues against State Police, possibly Monroe County January 10, 2019 0

A federal appeals court has dismissed a federal lawsuit against two assistant Monroe County District Attorneys, finding that the ADAs were entitled to absolute immunity because they “were performing a traditional prosecutorial function.” Four New York State Police officers are still facing claims of false arrest and false imprisonment, and failure to arraign, while a civil ...

