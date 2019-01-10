Don't Miss
Mortgages filed December 5, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff January 10, 2019 0

Mortgages Recorded December 5, 2018               74   BROCKPORT, NY WIEST, CHRISTOPHER & WIEST, KELLY M Property Address: 80 LEANNA CRES, BROCKPORT, NY 14420-9600 Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $128,866.00 CHURCHVILLE, NY MILANO, JOHN L Property Address: 841 KENDALL RD, CHURCHVILLE, NY 14428-9355 Lender: CNB MORTGAGE COMPANY Amount: $115,900.00 EMBLING, MELISSA B & EMBLING, STEPHEN D Property Address: 321 BROMLEY RD, CHURCHVILLE, NY 14428-9700 Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: ...

