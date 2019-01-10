Don't Miss
Home / News / New attorneys sworn in at Eastman Theatre

New attorneys sworn in at Eastman Theatre

By: lisagranite January 10, 2019 0

About 180 new attorneys were sworn in Wednesday during a 40-minute ceremony in Kodak Hall at Eastman Theatre. The event was attended by the justices of the Appellate Division of state Supreme Court, Fourth Department. The new attorneys were sworn in by Fourth Department Clerk Mark W. Bennett. Marianne Mariano, president of the Bar Association ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo