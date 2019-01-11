Don't Miss
Home / News / Cohen, ex-Trump lawyer, to testify publicly before Congress

Cohen, ex-Trump lawyer, to testify publicly before Congress

By: The Associated Press Mary Clare Jalonick, Eric Tucker, and Chad Day January 11, 2019 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s former lawyer, Michael Cohen, will testify publicly before a House committee next month in a hearing that could serve as the opening salvo of a promised Democratic effort to scrutinize Trump, his conflicts of interest and his ties to Russia. The House Oversight and Reform Committee announced Thursday that Cohen ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo