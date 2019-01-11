Don't Miss
Home / News / Cuomo: Extend background check waiting period for gun buys

Cuomo: Extend background check waiting period for gun buys

By: The Associated Press January 11, 2019 0

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says he wants to extend the background check waiting period for firearm purchase from three days to 10 days. The Democrat announced the proposal on Thursday. It’s just one of several bills relating to firearm regulations that Cuomo says he’ll ask the Legislature to pass within the ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo